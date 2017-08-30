App
Aug 30, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

They are aiming to make Divya Jal available across India in six months.

This Diwali, Patanjali will launch 'Divya Jal' bottled water straight from Himalayan foothills

Patanjali Ayurved is all set to launch its very own packaged drinking water, Divya Jal, the water for which will be sourced from the foothills of the Himalayas, reports Livemint. The launch is expected this Diwali across north India.

According to the company's spokesperson SK Tijarawala, Divya Jal water bottles will be packaged in their Haridwar and Lucknow factories and they aim to make Divya Jal available across India in six months. The sales target for this product in 2018-19 is set at Rs 1,000 crore.

The Lucknow factory is capable of bottling 1,00,000 litres of water in a day. The spokesperson said that the company may look for third-party contracts and joint ventures in the future when the volume grows. He, however, did not mention Divya Jal's pricing.

Sources told Livemint that Patanjali has already been bottling water in their Lucknow factory for long but did not sell it in the market. It is said to be managed by Patanjali Gramodhyog, Patanjali Ayurved's sister concern.

However, Divya Jal will not be the first to enter the market with this USP (Unique Selling Point). NourishCo, a joint venture between Tata Global Beverages and PepsiCo India Holdings, is already selling 'Himalayan' which claims to be bottled water sourced from the Himalayan foothills.

Bisleri is currently the leader in the bottled water market with an estimated 24 percent value share. The market includes established brands such as Aquafina and Kinley. Divya Jal can initially face difficulties for establishing itself in the market.

