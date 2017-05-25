App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day, that year: President John F Kennedy urges US to put man on moon; Star Wars hits theatres

In his quest for overtaking the Soviet Union in space technology, US President made an ambitious to the Congress to put a man on the moon in a decade.

This day, that year: President John F Kennedy urges US to put man on moon; Star Wars hits theatres

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 25 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On May 25, 1961, US President John F Kennedy made an ambitious call to American Congress to put a human being on the Moon within a decade. The President wanted to overtake the Soviet Union in the space race. Seven years later, Neil Armstrong became the first human being to set foot on moon.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_

tags #Business #India #John F Kennedy #Neil Armstrong

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.