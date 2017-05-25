This day, that year: President John F Kennedy urges US to put man on moon; Star Wars hits theatres

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 25 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On May 25, 1961, US President John F Kennedy made an ambitious call to American Congress to put a human being on the Moon within a decade. The President wanted to overtake the Soviet Union in the space race. Seven years later, Neil Armstrong became the first human being to set foot on moon.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: