These earplugs can silence snores and block your dog's barking sounds

Popular manufacturer Bose, famous for creating some of the best audio products has come up with new Bose Sleepbuds. The sleepbuds, according to the manufacturer, will be able to silence the noise around the user including snoring and dog barks.

The sleepbuds, as per The Verge , are not an out of the blue creation. The origin of the new device can be traced back to the ‘smart earplugs’ that were introduced to the market by a little-known manufacturer named ‘Hush.’

The earplugs brought out by Hush were capable of blocking noises that interrupted sleep. However, the company had soon disappeared from the scene and the earplugs were also forgotten. Bose bought the company and has now reinvented the noise blocking plugs with the aid of a crowd-funding campaign.

The new Bose Sleepbuds come with significant upgrades in design when compared to the Hush’s earplugs but has a similar operating style. Like its predecessor, it too comes with technology capable of blocking sounds such as snoring, traffic, barking by isolating the ear and sending soothing sounds to mask other noise. They also work with an alarm that can be set on the Bose Sleep app. The app also enables the user to make various other adjustments including the ideal volume, the preferred sounds one wants to hear etc.

The wireless earbuds will come equipped with a charging case enabling round the clock storage and charging facility for the device. It will also come in different sizes to ensure that it fits well in the ears of different sizes.