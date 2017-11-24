App
Nov 24, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Theresa May wants EU, UK to 'move together' to Brexit trade talks

Speaking to reporters on arrival at a Brussels summit with ex-Soviet states, she said she would talk to EU summit chair Donald Tusk later in the day about "positive negotiations we're having, looking ahead to the future deep and special partnership that I want with the European Union".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Theresa May repeated her wish on Friday to make a joint move with the European Union to open negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

"What I'm clear about is that we must step forward together," she added. "This is for both the UK and for the European Union to move on to the next stage."

The EU wants May to improve her financial and other offers before opening trade talks. May has said she wants guarantees of trade talks before making a new offer.

