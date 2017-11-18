Theresa May hopes EU will respond 'positively' to Brexit offer

"I look forward to the European Union responding positively to that so we can move forward together and ensure that we can get the best possible arrangements for the future that will be good for people in the United Kingdom and across the remaining EU27," May said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said today she hoped the EU would respond "positively" to her proposals for Brexit, as she arrived for a summit to launch reforms for the bloc's post-Brexit survival."I look forward to the European Union responding positively to that so we can move forward together and ensure that we can get the best possible arrangements for the future that will be good for people in the United Kingdom and across the remaining EU27," May said.