Textile cos in Tirupur mull discounts to beat note ban impact

Accounting for a whopping 23,000 crore per year in exports, Tirupur and Tamil Nadu is home to a vibrant textile industry. Since demonetisation, town's revenue from retail and wage payments have been hit.
Dec 26, 2016

Not losing hope, retailers expect demand to pick up in the new year. 

To give this anticipated pick up a boost, textile companies with a sizeable local market are contemplating large discounts. 

Textile cos in Tirupur mull discounts to beat note ban impact

