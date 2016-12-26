Dec 26, 2016, 10.28 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Accounting for a whopping 23,000 crore per year in exports, Tirupur and Tamil Nadu is home to a vibrant textile industry. Since demonetisation, town's revenue from retail and wage payments have been hit.
Textile cos in Tirupur mull discounts to beat note ban impact
