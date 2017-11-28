App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 27, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Teva Pharm restructures, shakes up senior management

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Monday it was shaking up its leadership and restructuring its organization to address external pressures and internal inefficiencies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Monday it was shaking up its leadership and restructuring its organization to address external pressures and internal inefficiencies.

The company said it would combine its two separate global groups for generics and speciality medicines into one commercial organization. Former Generic R&D and Specialty R&D organizations will be combined into one global group, as well.

It said Chief Scientific Officer Michael Hayden, head of global speciality medicines Rob Koremans and Dipankar Bhattacharjee, head of the global generic medicines group, would retire at the end of the year.

Teva said Michael McClellan was appointed as the permanent chief financial officer.

 

tags #Business #World News

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.