App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 15, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tesla in talks with Indian govt to reduce import duty: Elon Musk

Earlier this year, Musk had stated that he was hoping for Tesla to enter India this summer with its products, which has so far not materialised.

Tesla in talks with Indian govt to reduce import duty: Elon Musk
Use full-screen mode for best viewing experience.

The US-based electric car major Tesla is in discussion with Indian government seeking relief on import duties till a local factory is built here, according to the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, Musk had stated that he was hoping for Tesla to enter India this summer with its products, which has so far not materialised.

"In discussion with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built," Musk said in a tweet.

At present, India imposes 60 per cent customs duty on import of completely-built electric cars priced less than USD 40,000. If the electric car is assembled in India, the customs duty on the completely knocked down units is 10 per cent.

If the value of the imported car is more than USD 40,000 the customs duty is 100 per cent.

Replying to Musk's tweet, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar asked if there was an option to import some right hand drive Model X in India and indicated that, if so he would pay full duties.

Last year in April, Tesla had stated that it planned to enter India with its Model 3 in 2017 while it began global rollout of the vehicle in late 2016.

Model 3 is Tesla's most affordable car yet and achieves 215 miles of range per charge while starting at USD 35,000 before incentives. The company's other models include Model S and Model X.

Musk has been showing increasing interest in the country of late and had earlier this month tweeted about India's commitment to sell only electric cars by 2030.

"It is already the largest market for solar power," he had tweeted.

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to Musk's tweet in a lighter vein saying, "time you got out here Elon. You don't want to leave that whole market to Mahindra do you?? The more the merrier- and greener..

tags #Business #Elon Musk #government #Tesla

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.