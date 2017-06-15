App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 15, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in talks with Indian government for temporary relief on duties

Elon Musk-promoted Tesla is talking to the government of India requesting temporary relief from import duties till the time a local factory is set up.

BySwaraj Baggonkar
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in talks with Indian government for temporary relief on duties
Elon Musk is seeking temporary relief from import duties in IndiaUse full-screen mode for best viewing experience.

Elon Musk-promoted Tesla is talking to the government of India requesting temporary relief from import duties till the time a local factory is set up.

Musk, who is the co-founder and chief executive of Tesla, a manufacturer of sporty electric cars, in a tweet stated “Tesla is in discussion with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built”.

Musk was responding to a query from a twitterati seeking status of Tesla’s India plans and if they were postponed. Tesla had found many buyers from India for its Model 3 which costs USD 35,000 (Rs 22.5 lakh) excluding import duties.

Duties on fully imported cars in India pushes the vehicle’s end price to more than double. In case of Model 3 the end price would be on par with the luxurious Jaguar XF. This is one of the reasons why the Nissan Leaf, one of world’s best-selling electric cars, could not debut in India.

gallery-1

However, with the government’s firm push for electrification of mobility by 2032 it may look to relax duty norms for electric cars that are fully imported into India. Presently no manufacturer imports electric cars into India.

Last month Musk spooked Tesla’s list of Indian buyers when he hinted that there could be a delay in delivering the Model 3 following an information he received that local laws mandates sourcing 30 percent of parts locally.


A few days later the government laid all fears to rest when it clarified that the foreign direct investment policy does not mandate any minimum sourcing of components by manufacturers.

In February this year Musk had tweeted that Tesla will start delivering electric cars to India customers in summer. It opened bookings for the Model 3 in April last year which saw enthusiastic response from Indian buyers.

The five-seater Model 3 with supercharging capabilities has a range of 215 miles per charge and does 0-60mph in 6 seconds. Manufacturing of the car was to begin in mid-2017 and deliveries thereafter.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.