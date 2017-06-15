Tesla CEO Elon Musk in talks with Indian government for temporary relief on duties

Elon Musk is seeking temporary relief from import duties in IndiaUse full-screen mode for best viewing experience.

Elon Musk-promoted Tesla is talking to the government of India requesting temporary relief from import duties till the time a local factory is set up.



In discussions with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2017

Musk, who is the co-founder and chief executive of Tesla, a manufacturer of sporty electric cars, in a tweet stated “Tesla is in discussion with the government of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built”.

Musk was responding to a query from a twitterati seeking status of Tesla’s India plans and if they were postponed. Tesla had found many buyers from India for its Model 3 which costs USD 35,000 (Rs 22.5 lakh) excluding import duties.

Duties on fully imported cars in India pushes the vehicle’s end price to more than double. In case of Model 3 the end price would be on par with the luxurious Jaguar XF. This is one of the reasons why the Nissan Leaf, one of world’s best-selling electric cars, could not debut in India.

However, with the government’s firm push for electrification of mobility by 2032 it may look to relax duty norms for electric cars that are fully imported into India. Presently no manufacturer imports electric cars into India.

Last month Musk spooked Tesla’s list of Indian buyers when he hinted that there could be a delay in delivering the Model 3 following an information he received that local laws mandates sourcing 30 percent of parts locally.



Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2017





.@elonmusk With respect to news reports on launch plans of Tesla in India being delayed, please note some key clarifications#MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/9RFICGM9Kk

— Make in India (@makeinindia) May 23, 2017

A few days later the government laid all fears to rest when it clarified that the foreign direct investment policy does not mandate any minimum sourcing of components by manufacturers.

In February this year Musk had tweeted that Tesla will start delivering electric cars to India customers in summer. It opened bookings for the Model 3 in April last year which saw enthusiastic response from Indian buyers.

The five-seater Model 3 with supercharging capabilities has a range of 215 miles per charge and does 0-60mph in 6 seconds. Manufacturing of the car was to begin in mid-2017 and deliveries thereafter.