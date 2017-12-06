App
Dec 06, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Terror suspect shares details of Prince George in UK

The suspect has been charged with terrorist offences and prosecutors said that he also planned to travel to Syria to join the ISIS terror group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A terror suspect in the UK was today charged with terrorist offences for allegedly sharing details of Britain's 4-year-old Prince George on an encrypted online messaging service, police said.

Husnain Rashid, 31, who appeared today at a London court, shared a photo of the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the address of his school in London via Telegram, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told.

Prosecutors said that Rashid, arrested on November 22 by counter-terrorism officers in Lancashire, also planned to travel to Syria to join the ISIS terror group.

"A post, which we in this country will find particularly worrying, was a photograph of the young Prince George at the beginning of his school term, next to a silhouette of a jihadi fighter," prosecutor Rebecca Mundy told the court.

"Next to that was a caption, 'school starts early'. It provides an address in Battersea for a school which the young Prince attends," she said.

Next to the photo of the third in line to Britain's throne was the caption: "Even the Royal Family will not be left alone".

Rashid is accused of setting up a number of channels on which he broadcasts material to assist terrorists.

"They actively provide practical assistance and the intention is the readers will go on to commit acts of terrorism," Mundy said.

Rashid also provided a link to "all stadiums in the UK" and resources for the "lone mujahideen".

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on December 20, the same day as two other terror suspects remanded earlier today at the same court.

