Telcos now offer handset repair, insurance cover to retain customers

Moneycontrol News

Telecom majors, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, are going the extra mile to retain customers. Through special schemes at minimal monthly charges, the companies are now offering their customers various services like insurance cover, damaged phone repairs, anti-virus, and cloud back-up for devices, among others.

The measures are meant to help the incumbents counter increasing competition, repay debt that is currently a combined Rs 4 lakh crore, and channelise revenues.

Bharti's Airtel Secure scheme will cost prepaid and postpaid subscribers a meagre Rs 49 to Rs 79 every month, for which the company will take care of handset repairs with doorstep pickup services, anti-virus installation and provide a cloud backup of 2 GB for enhanced storage.

Vodafone's Red Shield scheme, on the other hand, will provide an insurance cover of Rs 50,000 for handsets which are at least 6 months old. The customer has to pay Rs 60 per month for a year to avail this benefit.

India's current 340-million smartphone user base is rapidly expanding and telcos are constantly on the lookout to capture a larger portion to grow their ARPU (Average Revenue Per User).

An analyst told the Economic Times that 20 percent of the revenue for telcos come from smartphone-owning postpaid subscribers. This is the target audience for the new insurance schemes and benefits as the balance 80 percent comes from prepaid subscribers who don't use smartphones.