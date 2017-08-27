App
Aug 24, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tekplay Systems acquires three US-based companies

The city-based firm has acquired three companies - 'XcellFORCE', products company 'Tekoptimize' and technology solutions provider GlobalSoft Solutions for an "undisclosed sum", Tekplay Systems executive director Prabhuram said.

Digital business transformation company, Tekplay has acquired three US-based technology firms that would take the total revenue to USD 30 million by this year, a top company official said here today.

The city-based firm has acquired three companies - 'XcellFORCE', products company 'Tekoptimize' and technology solutions provider GlobalSoft Solutions for an "undisclosed sum", Tekplay Systems executive director Prabhuram said.

"With these acquisitions, the company's consolidated annual revenue will grow to USD 30 million for the financial year 2017-18", he said. "The priority for current year would be to grow the existing and newly acquired businesses organically", he told reporters here.

The company was also eyeing investments in Singapore and Dubai and was in the process of evaluating technology solution providers, with a "strong suite of enterprise solutions". Meanwhile, the company also announced the partnership with Chennai Super Kings for the next Indian Premier League season (IPL).

Tekplay Systems would be the technology partner and would be responsible for the digital platform of CSK. The partnership would integrate e-commerce platform for merchandising and ticketing in digital platform.

"This is an important year for CSK. Our loyal fans are at the centre of everything we do. We are expecting Tekplay's expertise in Sports Technology solutions...", Chennai Super Kings director George John said.

