you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Dec 05, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open lower with crucial support at 10094; buy Fortis Health, sell Escorts: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10094-10013 and the resistance is at 10260, Bank Nifty has support at 24728- 25030 and resistance at 25200.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Nifty on Monday started with a mild gap on the upside but failed to keep the momentum going and closed slightly above its previous close. The Nifty opened at 10,175 and rose marginally to hit its intraday high of 10,179.20, but then bears took control and pulled the index below 10,100 levels. The index recovered in the second half of the trading session and closed five points higher at 10,127.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,089.27, followed by 10,050.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,172.77 and 10,217.73.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,075.1. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,946.54, followed by 24,817.97. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,250.43, followed by 25,425.77.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 34 points lower at 10126 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst|prakashgaba.com

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10094-10013 and the resistance is at 10260, Bank Nifty has support at 24728- 25030 and resistance at 25200.

Below are the stocks which are good trades today:

Fortis Healthcare: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 155, stop loss: Rs 146

Escorts: Breakdown | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 640, stop loss: Rs 675

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

