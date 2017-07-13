Top stock picks from Religare Securities

Religare Securities recommends the following stocks:

BAJAJFINSV : BUY | CMP: Rs 4,229.30 | Initiation range: 4200-4250 |

Stop Loss: Rs 4,050 | Target: Rs 4,610

Bajaj Finserv has formed a fresh buying pivot after consolidating around the support area of moving averages ribbon on daily chart and is likely to witness fresh surge in the near future.

HAVELLS INDIA : BUY | CMP: Rs 478.05 | Initiation range 470-475 |

Stop Loss: Rs 462 | Target: Rs 500

Havells has been consolidating in a broader range for the last two months while holding strongly above the support zone of multiple moving averages on daily chart. The chart pattern along with confirmation indicators are clearly pointing towards a strong surge ahead.

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE BUY | CMP: Rs 1,107.65 | Initiation range:1100-1110 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,070 | Target: Rs 1,190

The Indiabulls Housing stock witnessed marginal profit taking from its 52-week high and retraced closer to the support zone of short-term moving averages on daily chart. After hovering around that zone for a few weeks, it looks all set to resume the uptrend again. We advise to accumulate in the given range.

