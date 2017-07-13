App
Jul 13, 2017 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top stock picks from Religare Securities

Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, Indiabulls Housing Finance are on the radar of Religare Securities

Religare Securities recommends the following stocks:

BAJAJFINSV :    BUY | CMP: Rs 4,229.30 |  Initiation range: 4200-4250 |

Stop Loss: Rs 4,050 |     Target: Rs 4,610

Bajaj Finserv has formed a fresh buying pivot after consolidating around the support area of moving averages ribbon on daily chart and is likely to witness fresh surge in the near future.

Bajaj Finserv-Religare Sec

HAVELLS INDIA  :     BUY | CMP: Rs 478.05 |     Initiation range 470-475 |

Stop Loss: Rs 462 |      Target: Rs 500

Havells has been consolidating in a broader range for the last two months while holding strongly above the support zone of multiple moving averages on daily chart. The chart pattern along with confirmation indicators are clearly pointing towards a strong surge ahead.

Havells India-Religare Sec

 INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE    BUY | CMP: Rs 1,107.65  |   Initiation range:1100-1110 |  Stop Loss: Rs 1,070 | Target: Rs 1,190

The Indiabulls Housing stock witnessed marginal profit taking from its 52-week high and retraced closer to the support zone of short-term moving averages on daily chart. After hovering around that zone for a few weeks, it looks all set to resume the uptrend again. We advise to accumulate in the given range.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

