May 03, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Support for Nifty at 9200; buy Titan Company: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9200 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22200 and resistance at 22500.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9314)
Support: 9200
Resistance: 9414
Bank Nifty (22341)
Support: 22200
Resistance: 22500
Stocks
Bullish plays
Eros International: Base formation
Target: Rs 235
Stop loss: Rs 216
Rain Calcining: Breakout
Target: Rs 128
Stop loss: Rs 115
SREI Infra: Breakout
Target: Rs 98
Stop loss: Rs 91
Titan Company: Indicator buy
Target: Rs 500Stop loss: Rs 478