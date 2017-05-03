App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals business
May 03, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9200; buy Titan Company: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9200 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22200 and resistance at 22500.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9314)        

Support: 9200

Resistance: 9414

Bank Nifty (22341)

Support: 22200

Resistance: 22500

Stocks

Bullish plays

Eros International: Base formation

Target: Rs 235

Stop loss: Rs 216

Rain Calcining: Breakout

Target: Rs 128

Stop loss: Rs 115

SREI Infra: Breakout

Target: Rs 98

Stop loss: Rs 91

Titan Company: Indicator buy

Target: Rs 500

Stop loss: Rs 478

tags #Bank Nifty #Eros International #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Rain Calcining #SREI Infra #Technicals #Titan Company

