Apr 24, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Support for Bank Nifty at 21400; buy Ashok Leyland, Cummins: Prakash Gaba
Nifty has support at 9100 and resistance at 9185-9225 while Bank Nifty has support at 21400 and resistance at 21700, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9119)
Support: 9100
Resistance: 9185-9225
Bank Nifty (21551)
Support: 21400
Resistance: 21700
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Ashok Leyland: Bounce from support
Target: Rs 88
Stop loss: Rs 84
Cummins India: Breakout
Target: Rs 990
Stop loss: Rs 960
Force Motors: Bounce from support
Target: Rs 4700
Stop loss: Rs 4540
Bearish Plays
Hindustan Zinc: Continuation pattern
Target: Rs 264Stop loss: Rs 279