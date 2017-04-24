App
Apr 24, 2017 08:12 AM IST
Apr 24, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Bank Nifty at 21400; buy Ashok Leyland, Cummins: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 9100 and resistance at 9185-9225 while Bank Nifty has support at 21400 and resistance at 21700, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Support for Bank Nifty at 21400; buy Ashok Leyland, Cummins: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9119)

Support: 9100

Resistance: 9185-9225

Bank Nifty (21551)

Support: 21400

Resistance: 21700

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Ashok Leyland: Bounce from support

Target: Rs 88

Stop loss: Rs 84

Cummins India: Breakout

Target: Rs 990

Stop loss: Rs 960

Force Motors: Bounce from support

Target: Rs 4700

Stop loss: Rs 4540

Bearish Plays

Hindustan Zinc: Continuation pattern

Target: Rs 264

Stop loss: Rs 279

