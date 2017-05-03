Resistance for Nifty at 9350-9414: Prakash Gaba

Technically, the trend is still up but a slide to 9200 still is a possibility and the first sign of strength would be a move above 9350, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Nifty (9314) we said 'technically the Nifty is stretched and the logical technical target in the days to come still is 9414 but I would not be surprised with a reaction if it comes'.

The Nifty unfolded as expected and has closed mildly positive. Technically, the trend is still up but a slide to 9200 still is a possibility and the first sign of strength would be a move above 9350.