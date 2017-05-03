App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals business
May 03, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9350-9414: Prakash Gaba

Technically, the trend is still up but a slide to 9200 still is a possibility and the first sign of strength would be a move above 9350, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Resistance for Nifty at 9350-9414: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 3, 2017

Nifty (9314) we said 'technically the Nifty is stretched and the logical technical target in the days to come still is 9414 but I would not be surprised with a reaction if it comes'.

The Nifty unfolded as expected and has closed mildly positive. Technically, the trend is still up but a slide to 9200 still is a possibility and the first sign of strength would be a move above 9350.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9200 and the resistance is at 9350-9414.

