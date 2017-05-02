App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals business
May 02, 2017 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Bank Nifty at 22500; buy SBI, ONGC, Bluestar: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9300-9200 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22200 and resistance at 22500.

Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9304)

Support: 9300-9200

Resistance: 9414

Bank Nifty (22358)

Support: 22200

Resistance: 22500

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Bluestar: Base formation

Target: Rs 725

Stop loss: Rs 675

ONGC: Breakout

Target: Rs 195

Stop loss: Rs 182

Orient Cement: Indicator buy

Target: Rs 180

Stop loss: Rs 164

State Bank of India: Breakout

Target: Rs 300

Stop loss: Rs 286

tags #Bank Nifty #Bluestar #Nifty #ONGC #Orient Cement #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #State Bank of India

