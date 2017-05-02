May 02, 2017 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Bank Nifty at 22500; buy SBI, ONGC, Bluestar: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9300-9200 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22200 and resistance at 22500.
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9304)
Support: 9300-9200
Resistance: 9414
Bank Nifty (22358)
Support: 22200
Resistance: 22500
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Bluestar: Base formation
Target: Rs 725
Stop loss: Rs 675
ONGC: Breakout
Target: Rs 195
Stop loss: Rs 182
Orient Cement: Indicator buy
Target: Rs 180
Stop loss: Rs 164
State Bank of India: Breakout
Target: Rs 300Stop loss: Rs 286