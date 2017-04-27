Apr 27, 2017 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Bank Nifty at 22500; buy BEML, Cipla, Crisil: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9300 and resistance at 9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22100 and resistance at 22500.
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9352)
Support: 9300
Resistance: 9414
Bank Nifty (22243)
Support: 22100
Resistance: 22500
Stocks
Bullish Plays
BEML: Breakout
Target: Rs 1450
Stop loss: Rs 1405
Cipla: Short Covering
Target: Rs 570
Stop loss: Rs 555
Crisil: Base Formation
Target: Rs 1955
Stop loss: Rs 1920
Manappuram Finance: Base Formation
Target: Rs 98Stop loss: Rs 95