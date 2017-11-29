App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Nov 29, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open on positive note with resistance at 10410; buy HCC, sell Apollo Hospitals: Prakash Gaba

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10300-10260 and the resistance is at 10410-10585. Bank Nifty on the other hand has support at 25700 and resistance at 26200.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty started on a muted note on Tuesday but succumbed to selling pressure in morning trade. The index managed to bounce back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,363 and made a small bearish candle on the daily charts.

The Nifty opened at 10,387 and rose to an intraday high of 10,409.55 but then bears took control and pushed the index towards its 5-DEMA to hit an intraday low of 10,355.20. It finally closed 29 points lower at 10,370.25.

India VIX marginally moved up by 0.90 percent at 13.14. VIX has to cool down below 13-12.50 zones to get the market stability and the next round of rally towards new high territory.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 23.5 points higher at 10393 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst|prakashgaba.com

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10300-10260 and the resistance is at 10410-10585. Bank Nifty on the other hand has support at 25700 and resistance at 26200.

Below are the stocks which are good trades today:

Hindustan Construction Company: Breakout | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 42, stop loss: Rs 39

Apollo Hospitals | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1060, stop loss: Rs 1128

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views #Technicals

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.