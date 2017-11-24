Nifty likely to open flat; 4 top stocks to buy for handsome gains: Prakash Gaba

The Nifty opened at 10,358 and closed virtually at a similar level at 10,348, thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Thursday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,374.30 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 10,307.30 which made a long lower shadow.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,312.63, followed by 10,276.47. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,379.63 and 10,410.47.

Nifty Bank closed at 25,736.2 on Thursday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25625.2, followed by 25,514.2. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,842.9 followed by 25,949.6.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 1.5 points higher at 10372 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10300-10260-10200 and the resistance is at 10350-10410. Bank Nifty on the other hand has support at 25600 and resistance at 26000.

Below are the stocks which are goood buys today:

Berger Paints: Base Formation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 265, stop loss: Rs 253

GSFC: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 150, stop loss: Rs 140

JSW Energy: Breakout | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 88, stop loss: Rs 80

SRF: Momentum Pull | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1900, stop loss: Rs 1825

