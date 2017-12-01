App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Dec 01, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crucial support for Nifty at 10094; 4 top stocks to buy or sell for hansome returns: Prakash Gaba

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, looks like the Nifty is trying to test the 10094 mark. The crucial support for the index is at 10094 and the resistance is at 10260-10300. Bank Nifty has support at 25000-25100 and resistance at 26600.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty50 started on a weak note on Thursday and succumbed under selling pressure after fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 percent of the Budget estimate for 2017- 18.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,332 which also became the intraday high level. The index slipped near its crucial support level placed around 10,200 and hit its intraday low of 10,211. It closed 134 points lower at 10,226.55.

India VIX moved up by 3.75 percent at 13.55. Rising volatility has again given the grip in hand of bears which could pose a short-term concern for long positions.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 2 points higher at 10280 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst|prakashgaba.com

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, looks like the Nifty is trying to test the 10094 mark. The crucial support for the index is at 10094 and the resistance is at 10260-10300. Bank Nifty has support at 25000-25100 and resistance at 26600.

Below are the stocks which are good trades today:

Jain Irrigation Systems: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 128, stop loss: Rs 116

Nestle India: Base Formation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 7875, stop loss: Rs 7575

Tata Steel: Exhaustion | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 675, stop loss: Rs 705

Yes Bank: Indicator Sell | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 298, stop loss: Rs 310

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #Technicals

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.