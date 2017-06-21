4 hot stock picks from Kotak Securities

Shrikant Chouhan, Senior VP- Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd recommends the following stocks:

DLF: BUY: 194.55 / Stop-Loss: 185 / Target: 215

We had recommended DLF on June 07, 2017 on this same segment, target for which was Rs 194. The stock has achieved its target, and we continue to remain bullish on the same, revising our price target to Rs 215. Inverse H&S formation on the monthly charts and also DLF is an outperformer in the Realty sector. The rising trend line provides support to the stock.

State Bank of India: BUY: 290.10/ Stop-Loss: 279/ Target: 315

On weekly charts, stock is forming a higher-high – higher low series, which is bullish. The 100-day SMA is acting as a proxy for a trend line, and one should accumulate the stock at these supports. On intraday charts, the stock has formed a double bottom formation at around 281 levels. Break above 293, would confirm the pattern and one should look to adding more above the same for a price target of 315.

AVENUE SUPERMARTS: BUY: 822.05 / Stop-Loss: 792/ Target: 890

Stock has removed its strong resistance area of 820-825 on intraday charts. The stock has given price and volume breakout from pennant, which is formed after a superb move from 690 levels to 820 levels. Volume outburst at the end of the day, which indicates smart investors are investing in the stock. Traders as well as investor should grab this opportunity, keeping Stop loss at 792.

INFOSYS: BUY: 943.55 / Stop-Loss: 924/ Target: 1000

Stock has continuously taken strong support around 910-920 levels, which is suggesting that, there is some value-buying around those levels and some strong hands are buying around those levels, which gives investors and opportunity to participate. Stock is also trading around its retracement levels of the long term upward move. This gives us a great opportunity with very good risk to return ratio.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.