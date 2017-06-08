App
Jun 08, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock picks from Religare Securities

Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Godrej Consumer Products are on the radar of Religare Securities

Religare Securities recommends the following stocks:

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BUY | CMP:169.95 | Initiation range:171-173 |

Stop Loss:  164  |     Target: 188

BEL has retraced closer to its immediate support zone of short term moving averages on the daily chart due to profit-taking from the record high. It has spent nearly two weeks around that zone and likely to witness a strong surge in near future.

 

BEL Religare Sec

 

 GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

BUY | CMP:1894 | Initiation range 1850-1860 |

Stop Loss:1800  | Target: 1970

After a strong up-move, Godrej Consumer Products has taken a pause and it’s currently hovering around its record high. We suggest using this consolidation phase to add fresh longs in the given range.

Godrej Consumer-Religare Sec

 

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

BUY | CMP: 1339  | Initiation range:1335-1345 |

Stop Loss:1305 | Target:1410

Reliance has formed a fresh buying pivot after spending nearly a month around the support area of short-term moving average on daily chart. It’s normal retracement after a strong surge and should be considered as buying opportunity.

 

Reliance INdustries

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

