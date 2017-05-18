3 hot stock picks from Religare Securities

Religare Securities recommends the following picks:

SRF LTD: BUY | CMP:1831.80 | Initiation range:1830-1835 |

Stop Loss:1750 | Target: 1990

SRF has been gradually inching higher after the breakout from a triangle pattern. Its chart pattern alongside confirmation indicators are pointing towards a positive bias to extend further.

Traders can accumulate fresh in the given range.

VEDANTA LTD: BUY | CMP:242.35 | Initiation range: 240-243 |

Stop Loss:235 | Target:255

In line with a rebound in the metal pack, VEDL has recovered strongly of late and formed a fresh buying pivot on the daily chart. It’s currently trading closer to its multiple moving averages, acting as cushion. All indications are in the favour of strong surge ahead.

ZEEL : BUY | CMP:524.05 | Initiation range: 520-524 |

Stop Loss: 510 | Target: 542

After a strong up-move, ZEEL has retraced closer to its support zone of moving averages on daily chart and consolidating around the same. Traders should not miss this chance and should initiate fresh longs in the given range.