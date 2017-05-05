App
Stocks
May 05, 2017 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock picks from Religare Securities

Religare Securities recommends Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Grid Corp and Godrej Consumer Products

Religare Securities recommends the following stocks:

Jubilant FoodWorks:

BUY | CMP:1057.95 |

Initiation range:1055-1065 |        

Stop Loss: 1010 | Target: 1160

JUBLFOOD, after retracing to the support zone of multiple moving averages on daily chart, has formed a fresh buying pivot after consolidating in a narrow range. And, it now looks upbeat for fresh surge in near future so traders can accumulate in the given range.

Jubilant foods Religare Sec

Power Grid Corporation of India :

BUY | CMP:211.05 |

Initiation range:208-210 |                              

Stop Loss:205 | Target:220

 After consolidating near its record high, POWERGRID has registered a fresh breakout supported by decent rise in volume. The current chart pattern along with confirmation indicators are pointing towards strong surge ahead. Any intermediate dip can be considered for initiating fresh long positions.

 Power Grid Religare Sec

Godrej Consumer Products

BUY | CMP:1814.70 |

Initiation range:    1810-1820 |                

Stop Loss: 1730          | Target: 2010

GODREJCP has recently witnessed breakout from a consolidation range and currently trading around at its record high. All indications are in the favour of uptrend to continue.

Godrej CP Religare Sec

