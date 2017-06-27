Jun 27, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities
TVS Motor Company, DCB, and HCL Technologies are on the radar of Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks.
CMP: 536| RECO: SELL| TARGET: 477| STOP LOSS: 565
- TVS Motor reversed after forming a Double Top pattern around Rs 565 (its life-time-high) and closed below its short-term moving average 20-day EMA after long time, signaling near-term weakness in the stock.
- Negative divergence in key technical indicators-RSI and MACD is also coinciding with our near-term view and in favour of probable decline in the stock.
- On the lower side, the stock will find support around Rs 477, which is 38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of prior up-move (Rs 337-565).
- In case of any negative surprise, its life-time-high will continue to work as key reversal point.
- Thus, short position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 477 and with a stop loss of Rs 565.
- DCB remained in pressure from the last couple of days amidst higher level profit booking and closed below its short-term moving average 20-day EMA after long time, signaling near-term weakness in the stock.
- Fall in key technical indicators-RSI and MACD post negative cross-over is also coinciding with our near-term view and in favor of probable decline in the stock.
- On the lower side, the stock will find support around Rs 170, which is 38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of prior up-move (Rs 100-213).
- In case of any negative surprise, its life-time-high will continue to work as key reversal point.
- Thus, short position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 170 and with a stop loss of Rs 213.
- HCL Technologies remained under pressure post recording new 52-week high, but later the stock reversed after taking support of its daily moving averages.
- Due to recent recovery in the stock, RSI rose to 50 mark and has given a positive cross-over.
- As per the current daily set-up, we believe that stock will soon resume the uptrend and record new 52-week high.
- On the higher side, the stock will face major resistance around Rs920, which is coinciding with prior highs connecting trend line.
- In case of any negative surprise, its long-term moving average 200-day SMA will continue to work as key reversal point, which is placed around Rs 815.
- Thus, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 920 and with a stop loss of Rs 815.
- Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.