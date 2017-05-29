3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:

STRIDES SHASUN LIMITED (STAR)

CMP: 916| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 1000-1050| STOP LOSS: 840

The stock has witnessed a sharp decline post giving a break-down from the intermediate rising support line (connecting lows of 844-918-935-1013), but later it reversed after taking support of its 14-month low of Rs 844.

Positive cross-over in key technical indicators--Stochastic and RSI from their oversold zone is signaling that the stock is on the verge of turnaround. As per the current daily set-up, we believe that stock will move higher from here and will manage to recover prior losses.

On the higher side, the stock will face hurdles around Rs 1000 and Rs 1050, which coincides with its 20-DEMA and trend line resistance of prior break-down line respectively. In case of a major decline, the stock will continue to find strong support around the 14-month low.Thus, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 1000-1050 and with a stop loss of Rs 840.

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE

CMP: 1086| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 1275| STOP LOSS: 1000

The stock has reversed after taking support of its short-term moving average 20-DEMA and also the lower band of rising channel.

Positive cross-over in the key technical indicator-RSI from its neutral line is signaling strength in the stock.

On the higher side, the stock will face a major hurdle around Rs 1275, which coincides with the upper band of the rising channel.

In case of any negative surprise, the recent swing low and also its medium-term moving average 50-DEMA will work as a key reversal point for the stock, which is placed around Rs 1000.







Thus, for today’s trade, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 1275 and with a stop loss of Rs 1000.

BAJAJ AUTO

CMP: 2814| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 3000-3080| STOP LOSS: 2640

The stock has witnessed a sharp decline from its 8-month high of Rs 3047, but later it reversed after taking support of horizontal support line.

Positive cross-over in Stochastic and reversal in RSI from their oversold zone is signaling that the stock is on the verge of turnaround.

As per the current daily set-up, we believe that stock will move higher from here and will manage to recover prior losses.

On the higher side, the stock will face major hurdles around Rs 3000 and Rs 3080, which coincides with a rising trend line of prior highs.

In case of a major decline, the stock will find strong support around its monthly moving average, which is placed at Rs 2640.

Thus, the long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 3000-3080 and with a stop loss of Rs 2640.