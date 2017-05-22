3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:

VEDANTA

CMP: 230| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 263| STOP LOSS: 215

Vedanta reversed after taking support of its 50 percent and 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of prior up-move (Rs 191-263) from last three instances, which is signaling that limited downside is left in the stock.

Rise in key technical indicator-MACD post positive cross-over is also coinciding with our view.

As per the current daily set-up, we believe that stock will soon resume its uptrend and revisit prior swing high, which is placed around Rs 263.

In case of any negative surprise, the stock will find support around its key Fibonacci Retracement level of a prior up-move.

Thus, a long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 263 and with a stop loss of Rs 215.

ITC

CMP: 286| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 315| STOP LOSS: 270

ITC reversed after taking support of its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of recent rally (Rs 222-292) and later registered new life-time-high of Rs 296.

Positive cross-over in Stochastic and RSI is signaling strength in the stock.

As per the current weekly set-up, we believe the stock will continue its undergoing positive momentum and keep recording new highs.

On the lower side the stock will find support around its 20-week EMA, which is placed around Rs 270.

Thus, for today’s trade, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 315 and with a stop loss of Rs 270.

Bharat Electronics Ltd



Bharat Electronics breached its horizontal support line and slipped to one month low.



Negative divergence in RSI and MACD w.r.t. recent price rise is signaling near-term weakness in the stock.



As per the current daily set-up, we believe that stock will remain in pressure, where it will find support around the long-term moving average.



In case of major bounce back, the stock will face hurdle around Rs 183.



Thus, for today’s trade, short position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 160 and with a stop loss of Rs 183.



CMP: 174| RECO: SELL| TARGET: 160| STOP LOSS: 183