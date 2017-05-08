May 08, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities has Asian Paints, Mindtree and Petronet LNG on its radar
Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:
- Asian Paints reversed after taking support around the lower band of the rising channel and also its medium-term and long-term averages and rose to fresh six months high.
- We believe the stock will continue undergoing positive momentum and soon it will revisit the life-time-high of Rs 1,225 as golden cross-over of moving average, rise in RSI and MACD post their positive cross-over is signaling the same and in favour of probable rebound in the stock.
- However, in case of any decline, the stock will find support around Rs 1,100, which coincides with the lower band of rising channel.
- Thus, long position can be initiated here and on dips for the target of Rs 1225 and with a stop loss of Rs 1100.MINDTREE
CMP: 496| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 530| STOP LOSS: 480Mindtree reversed after forming a “Double Bottom Pattern” around Rs 430 and rose to four months closing high, where it has surpassed the near-term hurdle of Rs 480 and closed above key moving averages.
- Rise in RSI and MACD post their positive cross-over is signaling strength in the stock.
- As per the current daily set-up, we believe that stock will keep inching higher and visit January month’s high of Rs 530.
- On the lower side, prior near-term hurdle will now act as key reversal point. Thus, long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 530 and with a stop loss of Rs 480.
- The stock is making lower tops with sustained price correction in the past 3 weeks confirming the down trend in the next few days.
- The key technical indicators and RSI has also reversed turning downwards and as the stock is in poised for a breakdown from current levels.
- The stock has closed below its short term daily averages confirming the downtrend and the recent swing high will continue to act as strong resistance for the stock.
- Thus, for today’s trade, short position can be initiated at current levels for target of Rs 390 with a stop loss of Rs 454.
