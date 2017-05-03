App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals business
May 03, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Tata Motors,Asian Paints, Amara Raja Batteries are on its radar

Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:

TATA MOTORS

CMP: 459| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 503| STOP LOSS: 436

  • The stock is consolidating after forming bottom at Rs 430 with positive price action in the past few days, confirming an uptrend.

  • The key technical indicators also reversed from their lower levels and the stock has closed above its short term averages.

  • The stock has strong support on its weekly charts holding the short and medium term averages and the positive divergence in the last week candle confirms the up-move.

  • Thus, for today’s trade, long position can be initiated here and in declines at Rs 459 for target of Rs503 with a stop loss of Rs 436.

  • Tata Motors Rsec


Asian Paints Limited

CMP: 1120| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 1220| STOP LOSS: 1060

  • Asian Paints reversed after taking support around lower band of the rising channel and also its medium-term and long-term averages and rose to six months high.

  • We believe the stock will continue undergoing positive momentum and will soon climb higher levels as Golden Cross-over of moving average, rise in RSI and MACD post their positive cross-over is signaling the same and in favor of probable rebound in the stock.

  • On the higher side, the stock will face major hurdle at around Rs 1220, which coincides with the upper band of the rising channel and also prior swing high.

  • However, in case of any decline, its lower band of the falling channel will work as key reversal point.

  • Thus, long position can be initiated here and in declines for the target of 1220 and with a stop loss of Rs 1060.

  • Asian Paints Rsec


Positional Pick: AMARA RAJA BATTERIES

CMP: 890| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 980| STOP LOSS: 860

  • The stock has made higher bottoms in the past few weeks with crossover of its short term averages confirming the uptrend from current levels.

  • Stochastic & RSI are also coinciding with our view, as both the indicators are in bullish mode.

  • However in case of major decline multi month support of 858 will continue to work as key support for the stock.

  • Thus, for today’s trade, long position can be initiated here and in declines for target of Rs 980 with a strict stop loss of Rs860

Amara Raja Rsec

 

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #Asian Paints #Business #Companies #Market #stocks view #Tata Motors

Sections
