3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:

TVS MOTOR

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 555

Stop Loss : 542

Target : 577

It has taken support at rising trend line and given a consolidation breakout from its narrow ranged trading days. Positive sector outlook and price setup of the stock suggests a fresh rally in next coming sessions.

DABUR

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 291

Stop Loss : 284

Target : 304

It has taken support at 279 and witnessed strong up-move in the last two sessions. It formed a Bullish Flag pattern on daily chart and looks strong for an up move towards 304.

CUMMINS IND

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 913

Stop Loss : 886

Target : 960

Price is hovering around its support level of 890-895 for last couple of days. The index made a bullish piercing pattern at the confluence of rising trend line and horizontal support level. This is a low risk zone to take a trade on the long side. Consider buying this stock at current levels with a stop below 886 for a rally to 960.

