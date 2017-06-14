App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Jun 14, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

TVS Motors, Dabur India and Cummins India are on the radar of Motilal Oswal Securities

3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:

TVS MOTOR

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 555

Stop Loss : 542

Target : 577

It has taken support at rising trend line and given a consolidation breakout from its narrow ranged trading days. Positive sector outlook and price setup of the stock suggests a fresh rally in next coming sessions.

TVS MOS

DABUR

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 291

Stop Loss : 284

Target : 304

It has taken support at 279 and witnessed strong up-move in the last two sessions. It formed a Bullish Flag pattern on daily chart and looks strong for an up move towards 304.

Dabur MoS

 

CUMMINS IND

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 913

Stop Loss : 886

Target : 960

Price is hovering around its support level of 890-895 for last couple of days. The index made a bullish piercing pattern at the confluence of rising trend line and horizontal support level. This is a low risk zone to take a trade on the long side. Consider buying this stock at current levels with a stop below 886 for a rally to 960.

Cummins MOS

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Companies #Cummins India #Dabur India #Market #Stocks Views #TVS Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.