3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities
TVS Motors, Dabur India and Cummins India are on the radar of Motilal Oswal Securities
Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 555
Stop Loss : 542
Target : 577
It has taken support at rising trend line and given a consolidation breakout from its narrow ranged trading days. Positive sector outlook and price setup of the stock suggests a fresh rally in next coming sessions.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 291
Stop Loss : 284
Target : 304
It has taken support at 279 and witnessed strong up-move in the last two sessions. It formed a Bullish Flag pattern on daily chart and looks strong for an up move towards 304.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 913
Stop Loss : 886
Target : 960
Price is hovering around its support level of 890-895 for last couple of days. The index made a bullish piercing pattern at the confluence of rising trend line and horizontal support level. This is a low risk zone to take a trade on the long side. Consider buying this stock at current levels with a stop below 886 for a rally to 960.
