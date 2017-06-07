App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals
Jun 07, 2017 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Havells India, Infosys, DHFL are on the radar of Motilal Oswal Securities

3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Chandan Taparia,Technical & Derivative Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:

HAVELLS INDIA

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 499

Stop Loss : 487

Target : 525

It gave a classical breakout from its pole & flag pattern on the daily chart and holding the gains even after a small decline in the broader market. It has retraced its 61.80 percent retracement of its previous fall and making a way to retest its immediate swing high of 525.

HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED 06th June 2017-MOSL

 

INFOSYS 

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 979

Stop Loss : 960

Target : 1020

It has taken support at its rising trend line and positive sector outlook also suggests the strength in the stock. It has managed to witness buying interest with rising trading volumes. Thus expecting a move towards 1020 zone with stop loss of 960.

Infosys Limited-MOSL

 

DHFL

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 424

Stop Loss : 415

Target : 447

DHFL is in a very strong up trend and prices have retraced to the support at around 417. Recently, it took support at its major rising trend lien and gave a breakout from its pattern formation. It provides a good opportunity to buy for a rally to around 447. Hence recommending a buy with a stop below 415.

DHFL MOSL

 

tags #Business #Companies #DHFL #Havells India #Infosys #Motilal Oswal Securities #stock views #Technical picks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.