3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Chandan Taparia,Technical & Derivative Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:

HAVELLS INDIA

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 499

Stop Loss : 487

Target : 525

It gave a classical breakout from its pole & flag pattern on the daily chart and holding the gains even after a small decline in the broader market. It has retraced its 61.80 percent retracement of its previous fall and making a way to retest its immediate swing high of 525.

INFOSYS

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 979

Stop Loss : 960

Target : 1020

It has taken support at its rising trend line and positive sector outlook also suggests the strength in the stock. It has managed to witness buying interest with rising trading volumes. Thus expecting a move towards 1020 zone with stop loss of 960.

DHFL

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 424

Stop Loss : 415

Target : 447

DHFL is in a very strong up trend and prices have retraced to the support at around 417. Recently, it took support at its major rising trend lien and gave a breakout from its pattern formation. It provides a good opportunity to buy for a rally to around 447. Hence recommending a buy with a stop below 415.