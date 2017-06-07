3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities
Havells India, Infosys, DHFL are on the radar of Motilal Oswal Securities
Chandan Taparia,Technical & Derivative Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks:
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 499
Stop Loss : 487
Target : 525
It gave a classical breakout from its pole & flag pattern on the daily chart and holding the gains even after a small decline in the broader market. It has retraced its 61.80 percent retracement of its previous fall and making a way to retest its immediate swing high of 525.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 979
Stop Loss : 960
Target : 1020
It has taken support at its rising trend line and positive sector outlook also suggests the strength in the stock. It has managed to witness buying interest with rising trading volumes. Thus expecting a move towards 1020 zone with stop loss of 960.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 424
Stop Loss : 415
Target : 447
DHFL is in a very strong up trend and prices have retraced to the support at around 417. Recently, it took support at its major rising trend lien and gave a breakout from its pattern formation. It provides a good opportunity to buy for a rally to around 447. Hence recommending a buy with a stop below 415.