3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities
Axis Bank, Grasim Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance are on the radar of Motilal Oswal Securities
Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 514
Stop Loss : 502
Target : 537
It has managed to hold above 500 and gradually shifting its support to higher levels. It closed above its 50 DEMA and looks attractive in terms of risk – reward ratio as turning from major supports after the long consolidation. It is making a higher top – a higher bottom on lower degree chart and recent price set up suggests an up move towards 537-540 zone.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 1132
Stop Loss : 1105
Target : 1185
IT formed a strong bullish candle which a part of fry pan bottom when this is seen in context with candles of last few days. There is a strong accumulation going on in this stock right at the support of the previous swing high and a rising trend line. Expect the price to see a strong rally from here. Thus, recommending a buy with a stop below 1105 for a quick rally to 1185.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: 1113
Stop Loss : 1087
Target : 1160
It has taken support at rising trend line. Completed 50 percent retracement of the previous up swing from 920 to 1109. Surpassing its falling supply trend line and given the recent highest daily close.