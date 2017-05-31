3 hot stock picks from Motilal Oswal Securities

Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities recommends the following stocks.

AXIS BANK

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 514

Stop Loss : 502

Target : 537

It has managed to hold above 500 and gradually shifting its support to higher levels. It closed above its 50 DEMA and looks attractive in terms of risk – reward ratio as turning from major supports after the long consolidation. It is making a higher top – a higher bottom on lower degree chart and recent price set up suggests an up move towards 537-540 zone.

GRASIM INDUSTRIES

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 1132

Stop Loss : 1105

Target : 1185

IT formed a strong bullish candle which a part of fry pan bottom when this is seen in context with candles of last few days. There is a strong accumulation going on in this stock right at the support of the previous swing high and a rising trend line. Expect the price to see a strong rally from here. Thus, recommending a buy with a stop below 1105 for a quick rally to 1185.

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 1113

Stop Loss : 1087

Target : 1160

It has taken support at rising trend line. Completed 50 percent retracement of the previous up swing from 920 to 1109. Surpassing its falling supply trend line and given the recent highest daily close.