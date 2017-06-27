3 hot stock picks from Anand Rathi Securities

Anand Rathi Securities recommends the following stocks:

TECHNICAL PICKS

Petronet LNG

CMP: 438.50/ RECO: BUY/ TARGET: 460/ STOP LOSS: 425

The stock is consolidating in a symmetrical triangular pattern and the wave E of the same seems to have gotten over. Hence, the risk-to-reward ratio is quite in favour of the bulls.

The momentum indicator MACD on the daily charts has come into a buy mode from the zero reference line which is another positive sign for the bulls in the short-term.

The stock is also trading well above its short-term moving averages i.e. 20DMA and 40DEMA which will act as a support in the short term.

Container Corporation of India

CMP: 1166.50/ RECO: BUY/ TARGET: 1312 / STOP LOSS: 1129

Concor has provided a good breakout from a down trend line resistance with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD from the zero reference line.

The recent rise on the hourly charts is a clear five-wave rising structure, hence post this correction another five waves rise on the way up is expected which will take this stock to 1312 levels.

On the lower side, the stock has a very good support at its uptrend line; hence one can place a stop loss below those levels i.e. at 1129 levels.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

CMP: 544.55/ RECO: BUY/ TARGET: 567 / STOP LOSS: 524

Sun Pharma has reversed quite well from the lower end of the falling channel. The momentum indicator MACD too has reversed from quite an oversold territory and it has come into buy mode.

The stock has been inching higher in an upward sloping parallel channel and it is expected to fill its gap on the upside. The gap is expected to be filled as it seems to be an exhaustion gap which generally occurs at the end of the trend.

The stock has managed to close above its mean of the Bollinger Bands on the daily charts which is also quite a positive sign in the short term.

FUNDAMENTAL PICKS

ADVANCED ENZYMES TECHNOLOGIES

CMP: Rs 325

TARGET: Rs 415

With high entry barriers in the enzymes industry coupled with high degree of customer stickiness, AETL positions itself as a niche player in the global markets.

On operational front the company has posted CAGR of 14 percent, 19 percent and 22 percent in revenue, EBITDA and PAT respectively between FY2012 – FY2017.

Company has also maintained healthy margins over the years and thus helped the company to report strong ROCE of 41-47 percent in past years. AETL’s debt equity ratio stands at ~0.1x as on FY17.

Management has guided that, for next couple of years it will continue to grow its revenue between 15–20 percent and PAT by 25-30 percent. Further they continue to maintain margins in the range of 45-50 percent.

At CMP the stock is trading at 25.5x FY19E earnings and we believe the valuations are justifiable based on no listed peer and superior financials. We are initiating our coverage on Advanced Enzyme ltd with BUY recommendation and target price of Rs 415 per share.

SUPREME INDUSTRIES

CMP: Rs 1223

TARGET: Rs 1450

On margins front, the company’s consolidated operating margins for the quarter stood at 18.9 percent in Q4-FY17 as against 17.9 percent The PAT margins for the company stood at 11.6 percent as against 9.6 percent in Q4-FY16.

During the quarter the company has executed its first tranche of 30,000 composite LPG cylinders out of total order of 2,50,000 cylinders.

The company intends to increase its contribution from value added products to around 35 percent or more of its total revenues through focusing on technological innovations and designs.

We expect Supreme Industries to grow its revenues at a CAGR of around 14 percent in the next few years on the back of both increase in volumes and value terms.

At CMP the stock is trading around 28.9x times FY18E earnings and 23x times FY19 E earnings.

KEI INDUSTRIES

CMP: Rs 228

TARGET: Rs 276

EPC division registered 31 percent yoy growth in FY17. EHV cables slid 25 percent yoy, HT cables were down 13 percent yoy because capex at the Chopanki plant disrupted operations.

Exports registered strong growth in FY17, with revenue almost doubling to Rs 380 crore due to overseas expansion of its branch network and greater product acceptability.

The new government in UP and greater spending by state transmission companies increase the growth opportunities. Greater brand promotion and a wider distribution network augur well for the company.

KEI expects 14-15 percent revenue growth. Also, for FY18 it expects to maintain its margin at 10.5-12 percent. Its current capacity utilisation is 72 percent, expected to hit 90 percent in FY18.

We expect a 25 percent CAGR in PAT over FY17-19, supported by the rising revenue and better margins.

We maintain our Buy call, with a price target of Rs 276, valuing the stock at 14x FY19 earnings.

