Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Doji’ candle for 3rd day; raise stop loss to 10,300

Consolidation continues on D-Street and Nifty formed ‘Doji’ type candle formation for the third day in a row on Thursday which strengthens the case for a breakout on the higher side.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the day which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. The body will be insignificant which will appear like a plus sign on the charts.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,358 and closed virtually at the similar level at 10,348 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Thursday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,374.30 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 10,307.30 which made a long lower shadow.

The index bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average placed at 10,317 to close near its crucial psychological resistance of 10,350. But, continuous consolidation triggers bullish sentiment and the index should be able to surge past 10400-10411 without much resistance.

However, investors are advised to stay long on the Nifty but raise their stop loss level to 10300 from 10260-10250 earlier, suggest experts.

“Bulls appear to be indecisive at higher levels as Nifty50 registered yet another indecisive formation called Doji which resembled more like a Hanging on a third consecutive session of such patterns,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This kind of moves without much value addition to the index is suggesting that a directional move is due in either of the sides which shall set a tone for the markets in the near term. Hence traders are advised to have a tight stop below 10300 levels on closing basis as the violation of this may enhance selling pressure further in that direction,” he said.

Mohammad further added that contrary to this a firm close above 10,375 shall lead to retest of 10490 levels as such a close should be considered as a fresh breakout on lower time frame charts after 4 days of consolidation which may not offer much resistance at 10411 which was earlier identified as a critical hurdle on the way to new lifetime highs.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 10300 followed by 10000 and 10200 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

India VIX fell down by 1.25 percent at 13.87. Now VIX has to cool off below 13-12.50 to witness next leg of rally towards new high territory.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 10300 and 10400 while Call writing was seen at 10350, 10400, 10500 and 10600 strikes.

“Maximum Put OI congestion at 10300 is shifting its support to higher zones while intact Call writing at 10400 and 10500 could restrict its upside movement to 10450-10500 zones for next couple of sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty has been consolidating in between 10300 to 10370 from last three trading sessions and requires a decisive hold above 10350 to extend its move towards 10400 then 10420 levels. On the downside it has support at 10300 then 10250,” he said.