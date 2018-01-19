Tech Mahindra to pick up 17.5 percent stake in Altiostar for $15 million

IT company Tech Mahindra today announced it will acquire 17.5 percent stake in US-based telecom software development company Altiostar Networks for USD 15 million in a cash deal.

The investment committee of the board of directors of Tech Mahindra "has approved the proposal to acquire a shareholding in Altiostar Networks Inc, USA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, that is, Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc, USA," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Altiostar Networks is a US Corporation with presence across six countries in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin American regions.

"This is a portfolio investment from Tech Mahindra Ltd (TML) in the nascent but promising and fast-growing virtualised Radio Access Networks space. TML through its wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc is investing an amount of USD 15 million in return for a 17.5 percent shareholding in Altiostar on a fully diluted basis," it added.

The investment will be completed by January 19, 2018.

Altiostar was founded in 2011 and has close to 220 employees. The company has a presence in the UK, Germany, India, Mexico, Argentina and Israel.