Tech Mahindra partners with Israel's ContextSpace for cybersecurity

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has partnered with Israeli firm ContextSpace Solutions to develop the world's first global software privacy ecosystem, MyData Shield.

Besides, it has also launched 'Tech Mahindra NxT' to power start-ups in Israel, under which it will engage with 20 firms.

The announcement coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India.

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said the company has been in Israel for a long time and has leveraged acquisitions and alliances to strengthen its operations there.

"Now what we are focussing on is a programme called Tech Mahindra NxT where we are going to partner with about 20 companies in Israel," he told PTI.

Tel Aviv, Israel's financial and technological hub, will be the nerve centre for the programme and will focus on creating collaborative solutions across cyber security, fintech, mobility, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Besides, the initiative will also mentor and help accelerate growth for start-ups by availing ready infrastructure and market know-how.

Currently, Tech Mahindra NxT is active in Silicon Valley, California with active collaborations with nine start-ups.

Talking about the 'MyData Shield' — a cloud-based privacy protection solution, Tech Mahindra Senior VP(Global), Cybersecurity Business, Rajiv Singh said the offering will address security and personal data protection concerns of enterprises.

With countries moving towards stronger privacy regulations, organisations too are increasingly concerned about personal data protection and regulatory compliance, Singh added.