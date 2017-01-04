Tech Mahindra launches majority owned JV in Saudi Arabia

Country's fifth largest software exporter Tech Mahindra today launched a majority-owned joint venture in Saudi Arabia in partnership with local conglomerate Al Fozan Group.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 10.14 PM | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra launches majority owned JV in Saudi Arabia

Country's fifth largest software exporter Tech Mahindra today launched a majority-owned joint venture in Saudi Arabia in partnership with local conglomerate Al Fozan Group.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tech Mahindra launches majority owned JV in Saudi Arabia

Country's fifth largest software exporter Tech Mahindra today launched a majority-owned joint venture in Saudi Arabia in partnership with local conglomerate Al Fozan Group.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Tech Mahindra launches majority owned JV in Saudi Arabia
Country's fifth largest software exporter Tech Mahindra today launched a majority-owned joint venture in Saudi Arabia in partnership with local conglomerate Al Fozan Group.

The Mahindra group company will have a majority ownership of the JV named Tech Mahindra Arabia, a statement issued here said, adding the venture will focus on opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

At present, TechM has 30 active customers in Saudi Arabia including its largest oil and gas company, major petrochemical companies, one of the largest manufacturing group, leading banks and telecom companies, it said.

1,600 associates of TechM are present in the country including those of its acquired company LCC and the joint venture, which has already set up a 10-seater delivery centre in Al Khobar, it said.

The JV is also looking at majorly hiring local talents for the centre, it added.

"As a global company, we are driven by the philosophy of think globally and act locally. Through our JV, we will work towards localising technologies and building local services thus adding value to the local economy," its managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said.

The JV partner Al Fozan Group has a presence retail, manufacturing, real estate and trading activities.

Tags  software exporter Tech Mahindra Saudi Arabia Al Fozan Group Mahindra group Tech Mahindra Arabia

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tech Mahindra launches majority owned JV in Saudi Arabia
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.