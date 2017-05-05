App
Moneycontrol
May 05, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS sets up research lab for drones in US

India's largest IT services firm TCS has established its first research lab for drones in the US to address the rapidly expanding demand for these unmanned aerial vehicles and business solutions.

The lab -- which has been set up in its Ohio campus -- will focus on experimentation and co-innovation for customers to build solutions for specific industry problems, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said in a statement.

"Forward thinking companies worldwide are at different stages of exploring drone technology to reimagine existing operational processes and transform the way they do business," TCS EVP and Chief Technology Officer K Ananth Krishnan said.

He added that the fully operational lab is demonstrating solutions for insurance, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation industries, as well as specific environmental applications.

The Seven Hills Park facility was established in 2008 as TCS' largest and first North American digital centre for advanced technologies. The campus has over 1,000 employees.

tags #Business #TCS

