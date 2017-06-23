TCS ranked as top employer of US talent in IT services

TCS, a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been an industry leading job creator in the American IT Services sector for the past five years, according to a recent study by The Cambridge Group.

TCS was among the top two job creators, recruiting more than 12,500 US employees from 2012 -2016, while it ranked first in terms of US employee growth during that period, at 57 percent.

Building on its more than 40 year history in America, TCS' ranking in The Cambridge Group report reflects the company's significant and ongoing level of investment into the US economy. In fact, TCS has invested nearly $3 billion in the US over the past three years, in terms of employment, new innovation labs, extensive nationwide STEM education programs, and academic partnerships and endowments.

"TCS is proud to be a significant employment and talent development force in the US," said Surya Kant, President of North America, UK and Europe, TCS.

"Our industry leading US recruitment advanced digital training of employees, and academic and STEM partnership programs act as a key contributor to the US innovation economy, while also preparing the current and upcoming workforce with foundational skills needed for 21st century careers," he added.

TCS expects recruitment of IT Services professionals in the US in 2017 to remain on par or exceed prior years' levels. It regularly has approximately 800-900 open positions - quarter to quarter - in locations from Texas, California and Ohio, to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York. Examples of specialized roles focused on digital business transformation include digital DevOps and agile software development engineers, digital user experience (UX) designers, cloud architects, and autonomous drone operators.

Over the past five years, TCS has steadily increased its relationships and recruitment from more than 75 US college campuses, for both undergraduate and Master's students. Its onsite activities include career fairs and onsite interviewing, TCS experts discussing specific areas such as cloud, automation and artificial intelligence, and partnering with career centres to prepare students for interview processes.

TCS also invites select students to nearby TCS facilities to host immersion days, engagement with leadership teams and recent campus hires, and tours of innovation labs. Students in additional colleges are virtually engaged in similar sessions via channels such as video interviewing and mentoring.

Recognizing the challenge of finding enough qualified US talent; TCS has been a leading STEM education proponent for the past decade, creating highly scalable initiatives that will engage more than two million US students by 2022. It is a founding partner and the platform provider of Million Women Mentors, which so far has 1,856,000 pledges to mentor young women to succeed in STEM careers.