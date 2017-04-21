App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

TCS partners social organisation for online teaching community

As part of the association, TCS iON (a unit of TCS) will work with Jnana Prabodhini to offer a platform to teachers for contributing and collaborating with peers and experts, a statement said.

IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has partnered Jnana Prabodhini, a social organisation, to build the world's largest online community of teaching professionals.

The community will also provide a range of certification courses and training programmes to help participants to enhance their skills and work towards academic and professional success.

tags #Business #Jnana Prabodhini #Tata Consultancy Services

