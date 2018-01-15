App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS bags M&S deal to help drive it become a digital-first biz

As part of the deal, whose total value is not disclosed, the company will become a principal technology partner for the retailer, TCS said in a statement today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The largest software exporter TCS has expanded its relationship with British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) to enable it become a digital-first business.

As part of the deal, whose total value is not disclosed, the company will become a principal technology partner for the retailer, TCS said in a statement today.

The retailer has a five-year plan to transform its business by making technology function deliver more commercial opportunities, it said, adding TCS will help drive agility, intelligence, innovation and efficiency to up the customer experience and also drive growth in business.

TCS chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said the company has already built a strong contextual knowledge of M&S' business through the last few years' partnership.

related news

"TCS will help the customer adopt a digital-first mind-set to win new customers and create growth at accelerated pace," he said.

The retailer's chief executive Steve Row said M&S and TCS will join forces to make its business "faster, simpler and more focused on achieving a seamless customer experience."

TCS will transition M&S to a new technology operating model, which embraces the agile mind-set to transform business and IT strategy, aligned with rapid technology innovation to meet fast changing business priorities, the statement said.

The announcement comes days after TCS announced a USD 2-billion contract win from American insurer Transamerica to transform the latter’s insurance and annuity business lines.

The TCS scrip was trading 0.61 per cent down at Rs 2,756 a piece on the BSE, as against a 0.74 per cent jump on the benchmark at 1321 hrs.

tags #Business #Companies #software #TCS

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.