Dec 27, 2017 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax payers can see status of returns filed on GSTN portal

"All users logging on the GST portal can now see the status of their returns filed for all the returns like GSTR-1 or GSTR-3B at one place," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.

Tax payers can now view the status of the returns filed by them on the GST Network portal, the company handling the technology backbone of the new indirect tax system said today.

"All users logging on the GST portal can now see the status of their returns filed for all the returns like GSTR-1 or GSTR-3B at one place," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.

While GSTR-3B is in the initial sales returns filed by the 20th day of the succeeding month, GSTR-1 is the final sales return.

Businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore have been allowed the quarterly filing of GSTR-3B and the same for July- September period will have to be filed by December 31.

Those with turnover exceeding Rs 1.5 crore will have to file GSTR-1 for July-October by December 31. GSTN has already provided to the tax payers the functionality to claim a refund of exports of services with payment of tax, ITC accumulated due to inverted tax structure and on account of supplies made to SEZ unit/SEZ Developer.

