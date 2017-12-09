App
Dec 08, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

TataTele Maharashtra plans early redemption of Rs 750-crore bonds

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited, which is in the process of merging its business with Bharti Airtel, plans to seek early redemption of bonds worth Rs 750 crore.

"The proposal regarding early redemption of the... unsecured, unlisted, non-convertible debentures of the company will be sent to the board of directors... for consideration and approval on or after December 27, 2017," the company said in a BSE filing on Friday.

TTML listed three bonds worth of Rs 250 crore issued on May 22, 2015, for redemption, the timeline of which is May 22 of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

