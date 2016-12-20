Tata Trusts never interfered in Indian Hotels ops: Former ED

On the allegations made by Cyrus Mistry's office regarding the lack of corporate governance and interference from the Tata Trust in business proceedings, Goyal said, The question of any of these allegations having any grain of truth doe not arise.
Dec 20, 2016, 02.58 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Trusts never interfered in Indian Hotels' ops: Former ED

On the allegations made by Cyrus Mistry's office regarding the lack of corporate governance and interference from the Tata Trust in business proceedings, Goyal said, "The question of any of these allegations having any grain of truth doe not arise."

Anil Goyal (more)

Former CFO, IHCL |

Post the extraordinary general meeting of the Indian Hotels Company  (IHCL) today, Anil Goyal, former ED and CFO of the company said that during his stay no one from the Tata Trust requested any information from him or from IHCL's management that they were not entitled to.

On the allegations made by Cyrus Mistry's office regarding the lack of corporate governance and interference from the Tata Trust in business proceedings, Goyal said, "The question of any of these allegations having any grain of truth does not arise."

Watch video for more.

Tags  Cyrus Mistry Indian Hotels Company Anil Goyal

