Tata Trusts never interfered in Indian Hotels' ops: Former ED

Post the extraordinary general meeting of the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today, Anil Goyal, former ED and CFO of the company said that during his stay no one from the Tata Trust requested any information from him or from IHCL's management that they were not entitled to.

On the allegations made by Cyrus Mistry's office regarding the lack of corporate governance and interference from the Tata Trust in business proceedings, Goyal said, "The question of any of these allegations having any grain of truth does not arise."



