App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 19, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Trusts' MD moves High Court against quashing of summons to Cyrus Mistry

A Mumbai sessions court, on December 26, had quashed the summons issued to Mistry and others in the Rs 500-crore defamation case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Trusts' Managing Trustee R Venkatramanan on Friday moved the Bombay High Court against a sessions court order quashing summons issued to ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry in connection with a defamation complaint filed by Venkatramanan.

A Mumbai sessions court, on December 26, had quashed the summons issued to Mistry and others in the Rs 500-crore defamation case.

A metropolitan magistrate's court had issued the summons in July 2017, directing Mistry and others to appear.

Venkatramanan's petition termed the sessions court's order as "arbitrary and illegal", saying the court exceeded its jurisdiction while examining the merits of the case.

related news

The petition will come up for hearing before Justice Revati Mohite-Dere in due course, according to the high court roster.

Venkatramanan filed a criminal defamation complaint in the magistrate's court against Mistry and others last year for making "false" statements and sought Rs 500 crore as damages.

According to the complaint, after Mistry was ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016, he, in an e-mail to the directors and trustees of Tata Trusts, alleged that fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore had taken place at the group's aviation venture, AirAsia India, and accused Venkatramanan of having tried to cover them up.

The issue is now being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Venkatramanan said the e-mail, which was leaked to the media, caused "irreparable damage to his reputation".

tags #Business #Companies #Cyrus Mistry #Tata Group #Tata Trusts

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.