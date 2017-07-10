App
Jul 10, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Tata Tiago enters the list of India's top selling cars of June 2017

Tata Tiago enters the list of India's top selling cars of June 2017

Tata Tiago has made its way in the list of India’s top 10 selling cars in the month of June. Launched in 2016 at Rs 3.4 lakh, this is the first time the car has made it in the top 10 selling list. Tata managed to sell 5438 units of its hatchback Tiago in June which helped the cars to secure 10th position in the list.

Available in 17 different variants, Tiago ranges from Rs 3.28 lakh for the base model up to Rs 5.8 lakhs for the top end. The new revised prices are due to the new GST regime in the country and as per the new GST norms, cars across different segments and body styles have seen a tax reduction between 1.7 percent (all sub 4-metre vehicles).

In this range, the Tata Tiago competes with the like of Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Datsun Redi-go.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/auto/tata-tiago-secures-10th-position-in-indias-top-selling-cars-of-june-2017-1456531.html

#Business #Datsun redi-GO #Hyundai Grand i10 #maruti Suzuki Alto 800 #Renault Kwid #Tata Tiago

