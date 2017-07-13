Tata Technologies opens 20-m pound innovation centre in Warwick

Tata group's global engineering services arm Tata Technologies today opened a new 20-million pound European innovation and development centre at Warwick in England which will serve as the headquarters for the continent.

The new facility will create 200 new engineering jobs and will serve England and Europe and is following growth in its business across the region, the company said in a statement issued from Warwick.

The new facility will house the company's engineering support services, two advanced engineering labs, as well as a modern R&D centre that will further develop the company's capabilities and growth opportunities in key sectors, including automotive, aerospace and industrial machinery, said its chief executive Warren Harris.

The centre will serve as its European headquarters and comes on the heels of opening new delivery centres in Paris and Gothenburg in Germany earlier this year.

The facility can accommodate around 600 staff and will create over 200 additional jobs for design engineers and programme managers-creating STEM (science technology, engineering and math) job opportunities at all levels, the company said.

Tata Technologies has close ties with the Coventry University, wherein it backs the varsity's Ada Lovelace scheme that supports women studying engineering and computing.

It also has a partnership with the Warwick University and is exploring collaborations with Birmingham, Aston and Loughborough universities as key partners for recruitments and training, Tata Technologies chairman S Ramadorai said in the statement.

Tata Technologies employs over 8,500 engineers who serve its clients in advanced engineering, research and development, product life cycle management consultancy and software, and connected enterprise IT solutions apart from doing designing, engineering and products testing.