Tata Steel's Sukinda Chromite Mine bags 4 awards from DGMS

Aug 30, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sukinda Chromite Mine (SCM) of Tata Steel in Jajpur district of Odisha bagged four awards at the safety week organised by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

SCM received the first prize in Electrical Safety, Code of Practices / Safe Operating Procedure of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery Maintenance (HEMMs) and Monsoon Preparedness and second prize in Penetration of OMMS application in the mine, a company release said today.

Prof Arvind Mishra of ISM Dhanbad, who was the chief guest at the function, guest of honour S Roychoudhury, GM, Safety, MCL, Prof G K Pradhan of Satna University and R Subramanium, Director Mines Safety, DGMS, Bhubaneswar gave away the awards.

The half- yearly safety week celebrations were organised under the aegis of DGMS, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bhubaneswar region.

The best safety practices were shared in the presentation made from June 1 to June 10, 2017 across all the mines of Bhubaneswar region of the DGMS including chromite mines in Sukinda valley, bauxite mines, limestone mines, graphite, quartzite, granite mines and decorative stones mines in Berhampur area.

A total 35 mines and 250 mine workers participated in the safety week celebrations held on August 26, it said.

